Etanercept Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

The correlation between the geriatric population and rheumatoid arthritis has been a key market driver

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Etanercept Market size is estimated to reach $21.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Etanercept is a drug that is commonly prescribed to patients suffering from auto-immune diseases. Etanercept is a fully human recombinant molecule consisting of two soluble TNF receptor (p75) subunits fused to the Fc portion of human IgG1, a fusion protein paradigm. TNF alpha or Tumor necrosis factor gets made whenever the body faces inflammation owing to a disease or injury; the following drug interferes with the TNF alpha by acting as a TNF inhibitor. Hence, TNF receptors are the primary factors being involved in apoptosis and inflammation. Hence, the common indications for which the drug is being recommended is used to treat severe or moderate rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and various other immune disorders. Benepali is a bio-similar medicine gaining immense traction, as it contains etanercept as an active ingredient, and the reference medicine- Enbrel has made the overall approval process in the regions such as the EU easier. Benepali is always prescribed for patients suffering from arthritis and various other inflammatory conditions. Owing to a rise in the geriatric population worldwide substantiated by the growing numbers of auto-immune and inflammatory conditions, the Etanercept Industry is projected to grow at a steadfast pace in the period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s Etanercept Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the factors such as high medical literacy, favorable reimbursement scenarios, high budget allocation by government and private companies for R&D pertaining activities which are further propelling the advancement and usage of drugs for various uses. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the increase in the causing factors for developing a disease, which in turn will make the sales more prevalent.

An increase in the geriatric population supplemented by lifestyle diseases is the key identified driver for the market. However, imperial side-effects post consumption of the following drug has impeded the overall market growth.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Etanercept Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Etanercept Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application

The etanercept market based on the application can be further segmented into Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), Others. Rheumatoid Arthritis held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide presence of following arthritis in the geographies around the globe. Out of every 100,000 people in the US, 71 people develop the following condition. Moreover, around 2 million confirmed cases of the following condition can be found in the region. The condition attacks the synovial tissues of the joints. Additionally, it is a systemic disease that carries the potential to infect the entire body and can cause severe swelling or inflammation of the heart, lungs, or any other vital organ. Etanercept, as a salt, is a TNF inhibitor that stops the probable course of inflammation. Moreover, rheumatoid arthritis is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Etanercept Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel

The etanercept market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to favorable reimbursement policies and the growing adoption of AI supplementing an easy purchase. Moreover, it is a prescription medicine. Hence, offline retailers dispatch the said medicine every month to the afflicted patient’s house. However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Etanercept Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography

The etanercept market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America’s etanercept market held a share of 34% as compared to other regions in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of major pharma giants in the region. Additionally, the US government budgetary allocation for medical R&D has been a key factor for the overall growth of the market. Around $180 billion each year is attributed to medical R&D betterment. Moreover, private players have been key in advancing and aggressively finding new and targeted medicines.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Etanercept industry are -

1. Pfizer

2. Takeda

3. Johnson & Johnson

4. GlaxoSmithKline

5. Samsung Bioepis

