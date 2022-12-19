With 13.0% CAGR, Warehouse Management System Market Worth USD 9.14 Billion by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global warehouse management system market size is projected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global warehouse management system market size was valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.89 billion in 2022 to USD 9.14 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Warehouse Management System Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

July 2022: Q&L Industrial Services, a Slovakian logistics company, according to an announcement from Infor, is switching to the Infor WMS cloud system to improve the efficiency of stock operations. For its clients, Q&L offers quick and accurate assistance.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 9.14 Billion Base Year 2021 Warehouse Management System Market Size in 2021 USD 3.50 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Type, Industry and Geography Warehouse Management System Market Growth Drivers Rapid Growth in e-Commerce to Drive Market Growth





Significant Changes in Demand Cycle Across Industries Amid Pandemic to Boost Market Growth

The operational activities of all industries have been considerably impacted by the pandemic. With the aid of cloud-based technology, businesses switched to online solutions and deployed warehousing solutions. These cloud-based solutions save costs by requiring a smaller upfront investment, accelerate implementation, and improve scalability and flexibility in response to changes in business needs and expansion. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, industrial companies are increasingly implementing digital technologies, including automation, digitalization, and the cloud, which is driving the warehouse management system market growth.





Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid Growth in e-Commerce to Drive Market Growth

The market for warehouse management system is anticipated to grow as e-commerce businesses require greater forecasting and monitoring capabilities for their facilities. To maintain demand and considerable cargo movement in the expanding e-commerce sector, continuous inventory and equipment tracking is required. It handles the shelf, bin, and pallet positions, keeps better returns records, and records inventories, commodities, and orders.

Segments:

Ease of Module Integration to Fuel Cloud-based System Demand

Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Cloud is expected to gain highest CAGR during the forecast period as it offers real-time data transfer to support quick business operations.

Growing Demand for Inventory Capabilities to Boost Supply Chain Module Growth

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into standalone, enterprise resource planning module, and supply chain module. Supply chain module to gain maximum segment share during the forecast period.

Growing Focus on Efficient Business Process to Surge Discrete Industries CAGR

Based on industry, the market is bifurcated into discrete industries, process industries, and others. Discrete industries to witness rapid growth rate along with dominant segment share during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the market is divided into five key regions, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth.





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Existence of Crucial Players

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to lead the global market. The logistics sector in the U.S. contributes over 10.0% to GDP overall and was projected to reach nearly USD 175.0 trillion in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience rapid expansion during the anticipated timeframe. The evolution of industrial verticals including BFSI, manufacturing, and transportation management & logistics is one of the main drivers of the region's growth.

The rapid development of industry 4.0 and IoT in Europe is driving market growth.

The warehouse management system market share is likely to increase in the region due to the quick adoption of digital solutions across industries in South America and the growing emphasis on on-time deliveries to satisfy customer expectations.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental warehouse management system companies often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either positively or negatively. Players acquire companies, launch new products, engage in partnership deals, sign contracts with government organizations, and so on.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Infor Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.)

Korber AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Fishbowl Inventory (U.S.)

Tecsys Inc. (Canada)

3PL Central LLC (U.S.)





