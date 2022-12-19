Treasure Global to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results on December 20, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGI”, or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions and rewards programs, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the market open on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Sam Teo, CEO and Jaylvin Chan, CFO.

Event: Treasure Global Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-704-4453 (Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0920 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580986&tp_key=e3e38aa525

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through January 3, 2023, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13734044. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on TGI’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.treasureglobal.co/.

About Treasure Global Inc

TGI is an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions for consumers and merchants with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. On a mission to bring together the worlds of online e-commerce and offline physical retailers, TGI is developing a portfolio of leading digital platforms for use throughout Southeast Asia and Japan. In June 2020, TGI launched its proprietary product, the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. In the ZCITY ecosystem, users can utilize Tazte, a revenue generating digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop touchless management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. As of November 30, 2022, ZCITY had over 2,300,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

