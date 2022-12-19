Preference For Bio-Based Acrylic Acid To Surge At A Robust 6.1% CAGR; Rising Focus On Sustainability Is Expected To Bolster The Sales: Fact.MR Study

United States to Lead Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Demand. United States Accounts For A Revenue Value Of Around US$ 95 Million

Rising focus on sustainability is expected to be a major prospect that will drive the market for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers through 2032. Rising demand for food packaging, growing consumption of packaged foods, changing lifestyle habits of consumers, increasing demand for eco-friendly materials, rising investments in infrastructure development, and growing automotive production are other factors that are set to drive market growth going forward.

Implementation of strict environmental norms and volatile raw material pricing trends are expected to have a hindering effect on overall market evolution over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2022, the global market for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers is valued at US$ 332 million.

Sales of ethylene acrylic acid copolymers are forecasted to increase at 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Sales revenue from EAA) copolymers by 2032 is estimated to be around US$ 601 million.

High demand for food packaging, growing consumption of packaged foods, increasing construction activity, and growing use of eco-friendly polymers and resins are prime factors that could drive market potential in the future.

Fluctuations in raw material pricing and stringent environmental mandates are anticipated to have a constraining effect on market development going forward.

The Japan ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market is predicted to expand at 4.4% CAGR over the next ten years.

Use of EAA copolymers in adhesives is slated to account for US$ 200 million in revenue by the end of the forecast period.



Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most lucrative market for ethylene acrylic acid copolymer suppliers owing to rising construction activity, high demand for food packaging, changing lifestyle habits, and flourishing automotive production activity. China, Japan, Korea, and India are expected to be prime markets for EAA copolymers in the future as these economies are developing and are home to some of the most prominent ethylene acrylic acid copolymer manufacturers.

A complete and comprehensive regional analysis of all major and minor regions has been discussed in this ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers industry survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key companies in Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market

Arkema Group

Jiangsu Victory Chemical Co. Ltd.

DowDuPont

KPL International Limited

Exxon Mobil

Honeywell International

NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

BASF

Michelman





Key Segments of Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Industry Research

By Type : 20wt% Comonomers 9wt% Comonomers 5wt% Comonomers

By Application : Adhesives Barrier Coatings Inks Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (20wt% comonomers, 9wt% comonomers, 5wt% comonomers) and application (adhesives, barrier coatings, inks, other applications), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

