Standard Uranium Announces Exploration Agreement with Ya’ thi Néné Lands and Resources, Athabasca First Nations and Communities

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the “Agreement”) that formalizes the Company's relationship with Ya’ thi Néné Lands and Resources (“YNLR”), Hatchet Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Black Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation (the “Athabasca First Nations”) and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, the Northern Settlement of Uranium City, the Northern Settlement of Wollaston Lake and the Northern Settlement of Camsell Portage (the “Athabasca Municipalities”, and the Athabasca First Nations, are collectively known as the “Basin Communities”).



With the Agreement, YNLR, the Basin Communities and the Company have formed a long-term mutually beneficial partnership. The Basin Communities will benefit from meaningful participation in projects that are conducted on their traditional lands, employment opportunities and financial returns to the Athabasca Community Trust.

“Ya’ thi Néné is dedicated to the environmental and socio-economic sustainability of Nuhenéné (traditional territory of the Athabasca communities) and to protecting the best interests of the Athabasca Basin residents. This Agreement demonstrates the community’s support for Standard Uranium’s projects and in return the Athabasca communities will meaningfully participate and benefit from their projects happening in Nuhenéné. We want to work with partners like Standard Uranium who acknowledge our rights and value our communities,” said Archie Disain, YNLR Board of Director for Black Lake Denesųłiné First Nation.

The Agreement establishes provisions for information-sharing, permitting processes, and environmental protection and monitoring. YNLR will oversee the Agreement’s implementation, and its Community Land Technicians will provide active site monitoring to protect the land and the water of their traditional territory. Through this Agreement, Standard Uranium is confirming its commitment to environmental sustainability, to creating employment and training opportunities in the region, and to contributing towards the socio-economic health of the seven Athabasca communities.

Jon Bey, CEO for Standard Uranium, commented, “Standard Uranium is committed to responsible stewardship of the environment, and building meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships with project communities. We are pleased to have reached this Agreement with the Basin Communities, which formalizes those commitments and provides consent and support for our current and future activities. Through this Agreement, we look forward to building upon the relationships we have established with the communities and local businesses, as we advance our uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin.”

About Ya’ thi Néné

Ya' thi Néné is a non-profit organization owned by the seven Athabasca Basin communities of Hatchet Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Black Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation and the municipalities of Stony Rapids, Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage. Ya’ thi Néné works on behalf of the Athabasca Basin communities to protect the best interests of the people and the land.

About Standard Uranium (TSX-V: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company with a focus on the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of 6 mineral claims over 17,309 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

