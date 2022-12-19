Pet Furniture Market Size to Worth USD 5.70 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in Pet Furniture Market are Go Pet Club (U.S.), Ware Pet Products (U.S.), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), PetPals Group (U.S.), MidWest Homes for Pets (U.S.), North American Pet Products (U.S.), Aosom LLC (U.S.), MiaCara GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Fable Pets Inc. (U.S.), Critter Couch Company (U.S.), Furhaven Pet Products (U.S.) Go Pet Club (U.S.), Ware Pet Products (U.S.), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet furniture market size was valued at USD 3.61 Billion in 2021. The market is estimate to grow from USD 3.81 billion in 2022 to USD 5.70 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conduct to provide the estimated size of the market for furniture for pet. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtain from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 5.70 Billion Base Year 2021 Pet Furniture Market Size in 2022 USD 3.81 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 189 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Pet Furniture Industry Growth Drivers Availability of Various Multifunctional and Customized Pet Furniture Products to Favor Market Increasing Number of Pet Owners across the Globe is Surging the Demand for Pet Furniture

































Segments:

Rising Demand for Pet Sofas & Beds is Propelling Market Growth

Based on type, the market is segmented into pet sofas & beds, pet houses, pet trees, and others. Pet sofas & beds segment accounted for the highest pet furniture market share in 2021 due to the growing popularity of different furniture shapes for dogs and cats.

Growth in Global Dog Population to Accelerate Product Sales

Based on pet type, the market is classified into dogs, cats, aquatic animals, birds, and others. Dogs segment dominates furniture sales worldwide.

Rising Number of Offline Retail Shops Worldwide to Trigger Product Sales

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into offline retail and online retail/e-commerce. Offline retail sales channels will dominate the market in the coming years.

Geographically, the global market is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints:

Availability of Various Multifunctional and Customized Pet Furniture Products to Favor Market Expansion

The market for furniture for pets is increasing as high-quality, versatile, and personalized furniture for pet that can accommodate all pet sizes is introduced. One important aspect driving the sales of pet furniture is the availability of dog and cat furniture goods that are tailored to consumers' preferences, including different colors, patterns, and features that ensure pet comfort. Innovative multifunctional furniture products that pet owners and animals may use are the manufacturers' main focus.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Stoked by Rising Adoption of Pets in the U.S.

The predicted period is expected to see strong pet furniture market growth in North America. The increase in the number of pets in the U.S. during the lockdown is a significant element driving the market.

Throughout the predicted period, strong growth in the Europe market is anticipated. The market is expanding as a result of rising pet ownership in European nations, including France, Germany, and the U.K.

One of the developing markets for pet furniture is Asia Pacific. Furniture for pet is in high demand in nations such as India, China, and Japan due to the region's expanding pet ownership rate as well as the growing disposable income of the general populace.

Competitive Landscape:



Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in the Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Landscape Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market

Global Pet Furniture Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Pet Sofas & Beds Pet Houses Pet Trees Others By Pet Type Dogs Cats Aquatic Pets Birds Others By Distribution Channel Offline Retail Online Retail/ E-Commerce By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

September 2022: PetSmart introduced an exclusive line of items for animals and pet owners in collaboration with interior designers Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus. The new collection includes furniture, accessories, and décor for small pets, reptiles, and fish.

