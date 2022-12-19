Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2022”, the crop protection chemicals market is predicted to reach a value of $59.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global crop protection chemicals market is expected to grow to $69.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The increasing need for food owing to the rising population is significantly contributing to the growth of the crop protection chemicals market.

Key Trends In The Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in the crop protection chemicals market. Major companies operating in the crop protection chemicals sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to promote their growth and reach consumer demand. For instance, in November 2021, Syngenta Crop Protection, a Switzerland-based agricultural science, and technology company launched PLINAZOLIN technology with IRAC Group 30, a novel mode of action that protects crops from a wide variety of pests. It replaces previous, less effective chemicals and provides an effective solution in resistance control tactics. PLINAZOLIN technology’s sunshine stability and rain resistance enable wider spray intervals and fewer applications to improve crop performance and efficiency.

Overview Of The Crop Protection Chemicals Market

The crop protection chemicals market consists of sales of crop protection chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to manage and minimize weeds and plant diseases. The crop protection chemicals are known as a class of agrochemicals that consists of chemical substances which help in preventing crop deterioration from pests and insects infestation.

Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fungicide, Insecticide, Nematicide, Herbicide

• By Origin: Synthetic, Bio-Based

• By Mode Of Applications: Foliar Spray, Soil TreATMents, Seeds TreATMents, Others

• By Applications: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Fruits And Vegetables, Commercials Crop

• By Geography: The global crop protection chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Syngenta International AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, Nufarm Ltd, ChemiChina Corporation, Corteva Agriscience

Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth crop protection chemicals market research.

