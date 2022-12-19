Marine Grease Market Size to Boost USD 451.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR 3.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Government Initiatives Promoting the Expansion of Trade Through Sea Routs is propelling the Marine Grease Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Marine Grease Market size is projected to reach US$451.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The marine grease is composed of synthetic oils, mineral greases, bio-based oils, phenolic resin, etc. It offers superior lubrication, ensuring that the boat's various components work together without difficulty and improving overall performance. Additionally, in comparison with heat transfer fluid, it reduces wear on the moving parts, avoiding frequent repairs and pricey replacements. The growth of the bulk carrier and cargo ships industry is fueling the demand for marine greases such as synthetic grease and bio-based. This is the primary factor that is driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Marine Grease Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Marine Grease Market, owing to the growth of the shipbuilding industry in the region. According to the data from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China's shipbuilding output in 2021 was 47.2% of the global shipbuilding market share, ranking first at the global level.

2. The surging adoption of synthetic greases over heat transfer fluid for marine applications to ensure superior temperature stability is propelling the market growth.

3. The recent technological advancements related to the Marine Grease would create an opportunity for market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

4. Moreover, the government initiatives promoting the expansion of trade through sea routes are driving the market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The synthetic segment held the largest Marine Grease Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Synthetic greases produced from synthetic oils, phenolic resin and more have superior performance capabilities in high and low-temperature applications.

2. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Marine Grease Market share of up to 40.3% in 2021. The key factors such as the rapid pace of industrialization, growth of the maritime trade, government initiatives for new maritime routes and others are accelerating the demand for new marine vessels.

3. The bulk carrier & cargo ships segment held the largest Marine Grease Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Marine grease is intended to lubricate in marine applications under the worst operating circumstances and because of its adhesive characteristics, it efficiently stays in place.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Marine Grease Industry are -

1. Lubmarine (Total Group)

2. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

3. Chevron

4. ExxonMobil Corporation

5. BP Marine



