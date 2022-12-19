Global Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Construction And Demolition Waste Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Construction And Demolition Waste Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Construction And Demolition Waste Management Global Market Report 2022”, the construction and demolition waste management market is predicted to reach a value of $178.92 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The construction and demolition waste management market is expected to grow to $226.16 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Growing environmental concerns are significantly contributing to the growth of the construction and demolition waste management markets.

Key Trends In The Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the construction and demolition waste management market. Technologies such as the integration of AI-powered robots at recycling plants to increase the quality and speed of recycling activities in construction and waste management have been increasing in recent years. For instance, in September 2021, AMP Robotics Corp., a US-based company involved in designing intelligent robotics systems for recycling operations, installed its first AI-guided robotics systems, a single AMP Cortex unit along with a tandem unit in the UK and Ireland to improve pick rates and bale purity in construction and demolition debris. This technology is incorporated with deep learning and computer vision to guide robotics systems to identify, separate, and recover recyclables in the waste stream.

Overview Of The Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market

The construction and demolition waste management market consists of sales of construction and demolition waste management services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that help in controlling the negative impact of waste on the environment. It is defined as the process of collecting, disposing of, altering, destroying, and recycling waste generated from construction and demolition of any infrastructure.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Collection, Recycling, Landfill, Incineration

• By Business: Construction, Renovation, Demolition

• By Waste: Inert, Wood, Cardboard, Plastic, Glass, Others

• By Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings

• By Geography: The global construction and demolition waste management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Waste Management Inc., Suez Environnement SA, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Clean Harbors

