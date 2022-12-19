Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,912 in the last 365 days.

Kaisa Hietala to join Rio Tinto Board

Rio Tinto has appointed Kaisa Hietala as a non-executive director. Ms Hietala, a Finnish citizen, will join the Board on 1 March 2023.

Ms Hietala is an experienced executive with a strong track record of helping companies transform the challenges of environmental megatrends into business opportunities and growth. She began her career in upstream oil and gas exploration and, as Executive Vice President of Renewable Products at Neste, a petroleum refining and marketing company, she played a central role in its commercial transformation into the world's largest and most profitable producer of renewable products.

An experienced non-executive director, Ms Hietala serves on the Boards of Exxon Mobil and Smurfit Kappa Group, a global packaging company, and is Chair of the Board at Tracegrow, a private Finnish sustainable fertilisers company. She is a member of the Supervisory Board of Oulu University and was formerly a Board member of Kemira Oy, a Finnish specialty chemicals company.

Rio Tinto Chairman Dominic Barton said "I am delighted to welcome Kaisa to the Rio Tinto Board. She brings a deep understanding of the resources industry, sustainability and renewables that will be invaluable as we work to ensure Rio Tinto thrives in a decarbonising world.

"As part of our continuing refresh of Board capabilities, we are progressing well with a number of other searches to identify non-executive directors with expertise in both mining and sustainability, and expect to announce further appointments in due course."

Ms Hietala said "I am excited by the significant opportunity in front of Rio Tinto. The company demonstrates a real commitment to cultural change and is progressing with its long-term strategy to deliver value by supplying the materials needed for the transition to net zero. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to support this ongoing transformation and strengthening of Rio Tinto."

Rio Tinto confirms that there are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13(1) - (6) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221218005040/en/

You just read:

Kaisa Hietala to join Rio Tinto Board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.