Author Explores the Human Element Behind the Digital Technology Revolution

Inspired by his long-time interest in the world of technology and entrepreneurship, Peter Farwell has released his newest book, "Where There's a Will, There's a Way."

In his book, Farwell tells the stories of the entrepreneurs whose imaginations, curiosity, drive, and determination made the personal computer and the smartphone, two of the most popular devices.

"I wanted to focus on the human element that led to these revelations in technology," Farwell said. "I worked at the firm that evaluated Apple when it first got started. I've had a deep interest in Apple and other tech companies such as IBM and Microsoft, and I get to share a lot of my knowledge and research through my book."

Farwell uses his book to explore how the technology revolution impacts everything. He focuses on the technology titans who advanced PC technology and the smartphone, including where they came from, their training, and their remarkable contributions. To make the book easy to read and accessible to all, technical details are shunted to appendices in the back of the book.

Readers can use the insights found in "Where There's a Will, There's a Way" to enhance their understanding of the digital technology revolution and how to use it to their advantage.

About the author

Peter Farwell is a chartered professional accountant and certified financial analyst. He was an early purchaser of an Apple II and an avid user of VisiCalc. He is a retired partner of public accounting firm Ernst & Young. He was the leader of the Canadian firm's services to the high technology industry for 14 years. He is the author and co-author of numerous studies, articles, and speeches focusing on the technology industry and the author of "IBM: Can It Survive," and "Artificial Intelligence and the Job Market."

