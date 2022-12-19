Hiab receives a large order from Euromix in Germany

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2022 AT 10:00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of EUR 4.75 million from Euromix MTP GmbH, a manufacturer of commercial vehicles for the construction and concrete industry. The order includes both MULTILIFT Optima hooklifts and medium and heavy range HIAB loader cranes. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 order intake with half of the deliveries scheduled for 2023 and the rest in 2024.

"Euromix is a true innovator when it comes to developing technologically advanced commercial vehicle bodies. We are proud that they have chosen Hiab to deliver efficient, yet reliable and safe load handling equipment to enable Euromix's customers to keep their promises to their customers," says Arne Heimann, Sales & Marketing Manager, Hiab Germany.

All of the loader cranes ordered are equipped with the most advanced control system SPACEevo for improved productivity and safer operations and remote-controlled with either the HiPro or HiDuo system. HiPro allows for the quickest and most precise movements and supports advanced automation features, while HiDuo offers high levels of safety matched to many functions that make any lifting job easy.

MULTILIFT Optima hooklifts have a light, yet robust construction to provide better fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. All Optima hooklifts offer great value and deliver quality, safety, and reliability.



Euromix is an owner-managed family business, in the second generation, specialising in the development, production and marketing of construction and commercial vehicle bodies.

Further information:

Arne Heimann, Sales & Marketing Manager, Hiab Germany, m: +49 (0) 171 741 22 01, arne.heimann@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com

About Hiab

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments