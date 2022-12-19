Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,974 in the last 365 days.

Gate US Obtained Licenses for Digital Asset Trading, Bringing World-Leading Crypto Exchange Services to the US

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate US, a blockchain and digital asset infrastructure provider, has received licenses to operate its exchange platform in several US states. Gate US has set its sights on becoming the leading blockchain and digital asset infrastructure provider in the US and will provide digital asset trading services to retail and institutional clients.

Dr. Lin Han, Founder and President of Gate US as well as Gate Group, says that "Gate US is committed to regulatory compliance. In alignment with such commitments, Gate US has proactively registered as a money services business with FinCEN and obtained some money transmission licenses or similar to operate, and is currently working to obtain more."

Although not yet in operation or accepting users, Gate US has its sights set on becoming a premiere crypto exchange in the country, aided by its senior management's extensive experience in this industry. Simultaneously, Gate US will prioritize security and transparency to bolster America's trust and confidence in cryptocurrency.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-us-obtained-licenses-for-digital-asset-trading-bringing-world-leading-crypto-exchange-services-to-the-us-301705929.html

SOURCE Gate.io

You just read:

Gate US Obtained Licenses for Digital Asset Trading, Bringing World-Leading Crypto Exchange Services to the US

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.