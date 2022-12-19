Transparent plastics Market worth $149.4 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Electric Vehicles in automotive production and Growing demand in healthcare and pharmaceuticalsis is driving the Transparent plastics Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Transparent plastics Market size is forecast to reach US$149.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. Transparent plastics are widely employed in everyday life for packaging, including bottles, glasses, and glassware. Transparent plastics like polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene terephthalate are used when a clear material is required for covering or packaging. Transparent plastics are flexible, UV resistant materials that possess special features like lightweight, corrosion, and chemical resistance, some of them are recyclable, durable, and water-resistant. Growing consumer need for take-out and ready-to-use products, which require healthy operation and convenient packaging, is predicted to drive the transparent plastics market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Transparent plastics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of transparent plastics globally in terms of value and volume, owing to the increasing consumption for packaging applications in various industries such as automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and others.

2. China is one of the world’s largest production sites of transparent plastics in the world.

3. The Packaging and films segment in applications held a significant share in the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period.

4. One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the transparent plastics market is the increasing need and production of plastics.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The rigid segment held the majority share in the transparent plastics market in 2021. The rigid transparent plastics segment holds the largest share of the market as the rigid transparent plastics are utilized in several applications in building and construction, electrical and electronics, packaging, automotive, healthcare, and others.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the transparent plastics market in 2021 up to 41%, as it is one of the fastest-growing economies, and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world. China being one of the major manufacturing sectors, alone contributes to the transparent plastics market of this region.

3. The polyethylene terephthalate (PET), held the largest share in the transparent plastics market in 2021, mainly because it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration in various countries and various other health-safety agencies throughout the world, as it is safe for contact with foods and beverages.

4. The food and beverages segment occupied a significant share in the transparent plastics market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027. Transparent plastics are approved food-grade plastic, that is unreactive material that doesn’t react with the food contents of the material.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Transparent Plastics Industry are -

1. DuPont

2. Dow Chemical Company

3. LyondellBasell

4. SABIC

5. Covestro



