EV Cargo Celebrates Landmark Year & Unveils Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global freight forwarding, supply chain services and technology company EV Cargo has today unveiled its inaugural Sustainability Report, celebrating significant progress in delivering its sustainability strategy during 2021.

EV Cargo’s commitment to global sustainability gathered momentum during the period, with the company introducing a number of environmentally targeted operational programmes and establishing a strong platform to deliver its multi-year objectives.

As one of the company’s three core values, its drive for sustainability was bolstered with the appointment in March of Dr Virginia Alzina as Chief Sustainability Officer, with responsibility for leading initiatives four focus areas: planet, people, governance and value creation.

Dr Alzina oversaw the development of a comprehensive decarbonisation roadmap, working towards the target of becoming carbon neutral across scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, while a sustainability committee was established at executive board level and more than 20 employees were given the role of sustainability champions across the business.

EV Cargo also became a signatory to a number of high-profile international agreements. These included the UN Global Compact, a pact to encourage businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

At COP26, EV Cargo endorsed the ambitious Global Memo of Understanding, which aims to achieve an interim goal of 30% zero-emission new bus and truck vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2040. It’s commitment to decarbonisation was evident in 2022 with the introduction of HVO fuel in its truck fleet, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 92%, and it became the first FMCG operator of an electric truck in the UK.

EV Cargo also committed to focus its efforts on seven of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, joined the UN Science Based Target initiative programme, the Arctic Pledge, and completed the Climate Ambition Accelerator programme.

Other achievements included the completion of the Target Gender Equality programme, delivery of diversity and inclusivity training to all senior managers and prioritising employee welfare, wellbeing and development through the launch of initiatives such as the Delivering Better programme.

On an operational level, EV Cargo received ISO 14001 accreditation, established systematic data capture and reporting, and acquired the GLEC-approved EcoTransIT tool for measuring carbon footprint.

Dr Alzina said: “Sustainability is a core value and a cornerstone of EV Cargo’s operations, and the company has taken major steps both internally and globally to reinforce its stated commitment.

“We are intently focused on becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and introducing initiatives to reduce emissions and decarbonise both our, and our customers’, supply chain operations.

“Our commitment to building an organisation where employees are engaged, valued and respected has seen us prioritise diversity, inclusivity and ensure our colleagues have a pathway to develop and grow with the business.

“The publication of our inaugural sustainability report provides EV Cargo with a valuable opportunity to engage stakeholders, responding to issues that matter most to them and our business, while working to further prioritise our sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

About EV Cargo: Created by EmergeVest, EV Cargo is a global technology-enabled supply chain and logistics execution platform for the world’s leading brands, providing air and sea freight, road freight and contract logistics services. EV Cargo’s experienced team of 2,900+ employees operating from 78 offices and locations worldwide offer unique mission-critical end-to-end supply chain solutions to more than 9,000 customers across the retail, consumer and industrial sectors. EV Cargo’s global network includes direct investments in 25 countries and further operational coverage through partners in 150 countries. For 2021, EV Cargo’s revenue surpassed $1.5bn, moving more than $50bn of merchandise between 700+ country pairs.

EV Cargo is a purpose-led organization focused on powering the global economy. EV Cargo manages supply chains for the world’s leading brands, which includes the flow of goods, data and funds on behalf of pioneering businesses of all sizes. Guided by its core values of growth, innovation and sustainability, EV Cargo is committed to its vision of driving the digital transformation of logistics, through its proprietary tech platform ONE EV Cargo. When matched with the insight of EV Cargo subject matter experts, the company provides a unique technology-enabled service and acts as a digital hub enabling global trade.

EV Cargo was created in 2018 by Hong Kong-based growth-oriented private equity investment group EmergeVest, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth.

