At 11.1 % CAGR, Photonic Crystals Market Size Worth USD 70.2 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Innovation of the Next Generational Quantum Dots (QD)-LED is contributing to the growth of the Photonic Crystals Market worldwide.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Photonic Crystals Market size is forecast to reach $70.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2026. Photonic crystals are periodic optical nanostructure that regulates the flow of light. Increased use of solar power over conventional coal and oil is driving the market growth, as Photonic Crystals are used in solar and PV cells to convert light energy into electricity photovoltaic effect. The rise in the use of anti-reflecting coating or anti-glare coating on camera lenses and eyewear to reduce reflection is also driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Photonic-Crystals-Market-Research-501483

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Photonic Crystals Market highlights the following areas -

1. North American region is projected to witness significant growth in the market due to the strong presence of the aerospace & defense and pharmaceutical industry. Whereas, the USA holds the largest share in the region throughout the forecast period.

2. The use of photonic crystal offers various advantages like low power consumption, high reflectivity, and a high resolution of pixels per inch.

3. Complexity in the manufacturing of the photonic crystal in hindering the markets growth.

4. COVID-19 has hindered the market growth for Photonic Crystals Market, due to decline growth in the aerospace and electronics industry.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501483



Segmental Analysis:

1. Two-Dimensional photonic Structure segment held the largest share of more than 35% in the Photonic Crystals Market in 2020. The Two-Dimensional Photonic Structure has a dimensional cross-sectional design, comprising of cylinders, hexagonal lattice, honeycomb lattice, and others, which prevent the propagation of light with a certain frequency.

2. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CARG of 13.4% in the photonic crystals market during the forecast period. Photonic Crystals are widely used in the manufacturing of led displays for TV, phone, and tablets, and solar cell for the energy & power industry.

3. Optical Fiber Cables segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the Photonic Crystals Market in 2020. The photonic crystal-based optical fiber cables offer greater control over light and design freedom to achieve a variety of peculiar properties, which is not possible in conventional optical fiber.

4. The Aerospace & Defense segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period owing to the wide use of image sensors and optical fibers for greater communication. An image sensor is a device that allows the camera to convert photons that is light, into electrical signals that can be interpreted by the device. In military use, this can be done via satellites, drones, and UAV to capture the image of the terrain of a particular area.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Photonic Crystals Industry are -

1. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd,

2. Luna Innovations, Inc.,

3. NKT Photonics A/S,

4. MKS Instruments, Inc.,

5. Lockheed Martin Corp.,



Click on the following link to buy the Photonic Crystals Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501483



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Carbomer (Polyacrylic Acid) Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17878/carbomer-polyacrylic-acid-market.html

B. High Purity Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18797/high-purity-chemicals-market



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062