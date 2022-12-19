Introducing Netmarble’s Metaverse,『GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD』 The Era of ‘Virtual Influencer’ Begins
Teaser Finally Released / Chosen Sui chain, built by Mysten Labs / MOU signed with Sunmiya Club and BAGC, a golf-themed spinoff of BAYSSOUTH KOREA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse World (CEO Seong-hoon Kim), a subsidiary of Netmarble FNC, has unveiled “GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD,” a massive virtual space with unprecedented visuals. GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD is a next-generation metaverse, Closed Beta test (CBT) is expected to begin in the first half of next year, and full commercial service for the global audience is scheduled in the last quarter of 2023.
GrandCross: MetaWorld Teaser Video
◆ Teaser Finally Released
Utilizing the next-generation graphic capabilities of Unreal Engine 5, GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD differentiates itself by having character concepts and 4K realistic backgrounds that target wider age demographics in their 20s and 30s. Custom Unreal Engine shader was built to perfectly respond to diverse light and textures.
The first World, known as New Time Square, showcases exceptional graphics GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD has to offer. 1,000,000 users can join the same server and up to 1,000 users can simultaneously interact for a true MMO experience. Following New Time Square, Iconic cities around the world will be sequentially updated.
GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD provides a personal space where users decorate in detail and develop a theme of its own for future B2B partnership opportunity. Also, to create an environment where anyone can become a virtual influencer without a large expenditure initially, personalized avatar customization tools are provided and actual movements and expressions can be captured using webcam and software.
Furthermore, virtual influencers can use numerous customizable mini-games to create user-interactive content, stream and connect over Social Networking Service, and build a virtual social network. The next generation metaverse, GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD, will begin its Closed Beta Test for PC in the first half of 2023, and, by the last quarter, plans to globally expand and release the mobile version to provide a holistic user experience.
◆ The Next Generation Blockchain, Sui by Mysten Labs
Mysten Labs is a web3 infrastructure company launched by former executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. Mysten is the initial developer of Sui, a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain. By partnering with Mysten, GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD will leverage the Sui blockchain to bring rich, dynamic, and composable assets on-chain and power the metaverse’s economic, trading, and payments activities.
◆ MOU signed with Sunmiya Club and BAGC
“Sunmiya Club,” launched by Finger Labs, a subsidiary of FSN, is one of Korea’s most renowned NFT projects. Sunmiya Club utilizes the illustration of artist Sunmi to create its own universe, and boasts a community of about 100,000 people. This grand project has chosen GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD as the metaverse to represent the intellectual property (IP) of Sunmiya Club, and a business agreement was made in order to achieve this collaboration. As for the development roadmap, a portal NFT to GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD will be issued, and a new Sunmiya character will be produced that matches the graphic concept of GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD. In addition, a space specifically created for Sunmiya Club NFT holders in the metaverse is under discussion.
BAGC NFT is a project developed by ALTAVA GROUP, a fashion metaverse company, utilizing the IP of one of the most prominent NFT collections, BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club).
BAGC NFT targets both BAYC fans and general golfers by providing diverse golf-related benefits through building a private NFT community. Holders of the NFT receive IP ownership and exclusive right to purchase merchandise with the logo, expected for sale on December 20th.
GRANDCROSS: METAWORLD is currently in discussion of releasing a exclusive item for BAGC holders. Also, FNCY platform, developed by Metaverse World, will offer additional items when BAGC NFT is purchased on the platform.
GrandCross: MetaWorld