Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2022”, the structural steel fabrication market is predicted to reach a value of $141.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The structural steel fabrication market is expected to grow to $211.76 billion in 2026 at a (CAGR of 10.6%. The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the structural steel fabrication market going forward.

Key Trends In The Structural Steel Fabrication Market

The introduction of CNC plasma cutting machines by steel fabricators in their manufacturing plants for precise steel cutting is a major trend gaining popularity in the structural steel fabrication market. In a CNC plasma machine, a plasma cutter is employed to cut thin to thick metals along a multi-axis grid. The CNC technique has an advantage over hand-held plasma cutting devices since the cut is programmed and controlled by a computer rather than human actions. For instance, in April 2021, Salasar Techno Engineering, an India-based company that provides steel fabrication, opened a new structural steel fabrication plant in Uttar Pradesh, India. Salasar's new facility includes high-precision robotic multi-torch CNC plasma cutting equipment. The facility will fabricate heavy structural steel for power plants, metro stations, bridges, PEB buildings, warehouses, airport hangers, high-rise buildings, and process plants.

Overview Of The Structural Steel Fabrication Market

The structural steel fabrication market consists of sales of structural steel fabrication services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities conducted to convert raw materials into different shapes by steel fabricators. Structural steel fabrication is the process of cutting, bending, shaping, and assembling steel into various structures with predetermined sizes and shapes designed for assembly into buildings, industrial equipment, tools, and various other final products.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Metal Welding, Machining, Metal Forming, Metal Cutting, Metal Shearing, Metal Folding, Metal Rolling, Metal Punching, Metal Stamping

• By Product: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Tool Steel

• By End-Users: Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Defense And Aerospace, Electronics, Energy And Power, Manufacturing, Mining, Others

• By Geography: The global structural steel fabrication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as O'Neal Manufacturing Service, BTD Manufacturing, EVS Metal, Defiance Metal Products, LancerFab Tech Pvt. Ltd, Mayville Engineering Company, Watson Engineering, Tata Steel, Zamil Steel Buildings India Private Limited

