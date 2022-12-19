At 7.9 % CAGR, Waterproofing Admixture Market Size Worth USD 5.2 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in consumer awareness regarding the benefits of using waterproofing admixture is also contributing to the Waterproofing Admixture Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Waterproofing Admixture Market size is forecast to reach $5.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026. Waterproofing admixtures are porous materials having the ability to absorb water and water-borne contaminants, pore blocking, concrete sealers, and capillary absorption. The market growth can be attributed due to the rising concern about the quality of the civil structure and increasing the longevity of concrete structure with the help of using materials. The growing building and construction sector in the emerging nations and developing infrastructure drive the growth of the Waterproofing Admixture share globally. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Waterproofing Admixture Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Middle East and Africa region is projected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period due to rising construction of building and infrastructure in the region, especially Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

2. Rising consumer income coupled with growing demand for residential buildings are contributing to the market growth.

3. Waterproofing admixture leads to lower construction cost compared to traditional types of membrane waterproofing along with performing functions like pore blocking, concrete sealers, and capillary absorption.

4. COVID 19 has severely impacted the market growth due to a decrease in demand for commercial spaces due to lockdown.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Crystalline Formulation held the largest share with more than 30% in the Waterproofing Admixture Market in 2020. Crystalline formulation is hydrophilic in nature and occurs in a dry and powdered form. These formulations are mainly used in waterproofing and repairing leaky water tanks, pore blocking, concrete sealers, maintaining walls, and swimming pools. These formulations prevent concrete damage along with effectually closing off conduits for moisture.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of more than 40% in the Waterproofing Admixture market in 2020. China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the Waterproofing Admixture market in APAC. High population growth and improving standards of living have contributed to the demand in the region.

3. Infrastructure segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period in the waterproofing admixture market. Waterproofing admixture is used in infrastructure projects to increase their durability and longevity of the structure, which further reduces the maintenance cost of the structure. They are widely used in bridges, dam construction, sewage & water treatment plants, and flood systems due to its hydrophobic material, such as alkanes and greasy substances, which resists external water, decreasing absorption into the concrete.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Waterproofing Admixture Industry are -

1. Wacker Chemie A.G,

2. Xypex Chemical Corp,

3. Evonik A.G.,

4. Mapei S.p.A,

5. Pidilite Industries,



