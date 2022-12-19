Fellaz Announces Its Plans to Support a Breakdance and Street Culture Brand and Event Aimed at Empowering and Fostering Youth Break Talents Starting in Japan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fellaz, the leading Singapore-based Web3 entertainment and sports ecosystem, continues to expand its presence in the Japanese market following the previous execution of the halftime show at NBA Japan Games 2022 and Fellaz Showdown Tokyo in October this year.

With a focus on leveraging IRL IP and blockchain technology to revolutionize how users experience entertainment and sports, Fellaz has been at the forefront of the Web3 movement. With its sights set on the Asian market and, this time, in particular, the Japanese market, Fellaz is making strides to strengthen its business and grow real-world use cases for decentralized membership and ticketing solutions in the major cities in Japan in the coming year, this time, through backing an original regional breakdance competition in Osaka and Tokyo. The brand behind the event and details are yet to be revealed.

Breakdancing or breaking is an acrobatic dance form that began during the 70s in the streets of the Bronx. As part of a subculture called hip-hop that finds its origins in the African-American and Latino communities in New York, along with MCing, DJing, and Graffiti, breaking stands as one of the four elements of hip-hop. Breaking has come a long way and has become an adjudicated sports event starting from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Starting with the halftime show that starred FusionMC, a world-ranking South Korean b-boy crew, leading up to the pilot breakdance battle project held at 1OAK Tokyo co-featuring Mortal Combat, a much revered b-boy crew that represents Osaka, Japan, Fellaz has been getting involved in the scene.

Fellaz plans to provide unique and engaging experiences for the breakers and fans, and also the participants within the Fellaz ecosystem that hail from Japan and other Asian countries by integrating its tech solutions into the said IRL event.

By bringing the tech solution to the break scene and supporting the launch of a new street and urban brand that focus on this particular form of art which has now also become an internationally recognized sport, Fellaz will continue to introduce real-world use cases for our ecosystem participants. This will provide valuable opportunities for growth and collaboration, as well as a chance to showcase the potential of Web3 technology in the entertainment and sports industries.

Bobby Bhatia, CEO of Fellaz, commented, "Breakdancing has long been a powerful form of self-expression and a cornerstone of youth culture. Fellaz is proud to support its growth and evolution. Through this initiative, we aim to assist the project as a sponsor and partner in providing opportunities for young breakdancers to showcase their talent and connect with like-minded individuals. We are excited to embark on this new journey and look forward to bringing our innovative platform to the Asian market, starting from Japan."

About Fellaz

Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multi-chain Web3 entertainment business that offers real-world value through proprietary technology and global entertainment assets. As a digital and IRL event powerhouse, Fellaz focuses on creating exclusive experiences and maximizing user engagement via NFT-based lifestyle membership and ticketing services in entertainment and sports. Fostering and co-organizing original IRL events while managing a global lifestyle and entertainment membership service, Fellaz seeks to become the blueprint and a viable prototype for aspiring Web3 businesses while providing maximal value to the Fellaz ecosystem and its community members. Fellaz connects users with brands they love, making everyday entertainment experiences more exclusive.

Contact Information:

Steven Lee

Operations Director

steven@fellaz.io

65 8346 4632



Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment