Lithosphere (LITHO) Blockchain Burns Millions of Terra Luna Classic in Anticipation of Finesse P2E Game Release

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Lithosphere core developer KaJ Labs has burnt millions of LUNC in anticipation of the upcoming official release of Finesse: Shadow Warriors (FSW), where LUNC will be burned during game play. KaJ Labs announced in Oct. 2022 that it would integrate Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in the game series and that a website would be established to allow individuals to view the burn in real-time.

KaJ Labs announced that due to current market conditions and to further fine tune the Finesse Shadow Warriors game, the official launch of its FSW has been delayed until April 18, 2023.

Lithosphere's cross-platform P2E series Finesse: Shadow Warriors has attracted a vast amount of players within just a few months of its season preview. FSW is available at play.finesse.fun and recently launched on Google Play.


 
LITHO
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/148537_e4e75ec594a368eb_001full.jpg

Finesse: Shadow Warriors is the first chapter in the series in which legendary warriors from multiple disciplines battle to free the world from evil. Gamers can collect gold and diamonds from enemies and the environment to upgrade abilities.

Full of exciting and complex game play, the basics are easy to understand, thereby making it accessible to anyone that appreciates RPG elements and a P2E platform.

###

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
Phone: (707)-622-6168
Email: media@kajlabs.com
KaJ Labs Foundation
4730 University Way NE 104-#175
Seattle, WA 98105
Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148537

