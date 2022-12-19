The 10th Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair Is Held in Shenzhen

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Sponsored by Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, organized by Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, and undertaken by Shenzhen Industrial Design Profession Association, the 10th Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair with the theme of "Dual-Design Multiverse" will be held in Shenzhen Futian Convention and Exhibition Center from December 17 to 20.

SZIDF 2022 focuses on the international cutting-edge design and design empowers "20+8" industrial clusters, as well as focusing on new design, new technology, new industry. We have held more than 30 activities such as theme exhibitions, The Great One Award, Global Design Value Summit, China Industrial Design Collaborative Innovation Summit, Design Innovation×Indiegogo Go Global Seminar, Design Enabling Guangdong High-level Seminar, Global Design - Shenzhen Launch & New Product Release Conferences, Design×Manufacturing Industry Matchmaking Meetings and so on. At the new historical starting point of 10 years, the exhibition reflects on the future opportunities of Shenzhen industry from multiple perspectives, bringing more inspiration for design empowerment, industrial transformation and urban regeneration, and enabling Shenzhen Design to create more value in the new blueprint of planning "Better Life-Shenzhen Innovation" to further accelerate the high-quality development of cities and industries that are empowered by design.

During SZIDF 2022, the Shenzhen Declaration on Global Design was released to speak up for design in the world. From the perspective of sustainable development and human community with a shared future, it sent a strong voice of industrial design to the world.

