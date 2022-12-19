Submit Release
CGTN AMERICA: Global Action Initiative: Role of Young People in Fostering Sustainability

The world is reeling from floods, drought, and extreme weather. More people are falling back into extreme poverty. Decades of progress made in education and gender rights have been lost. And young people are dealing with the brunt of the crisis.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN AMERICA releases "Global Action Initiative: Role of Young People in Fostering Sustainability"

Our Day Four special program puts the spotlight on youth. The United Nations estimates there are some 1.2 billion young people aged 15 to 24. That's about 16 percent of the global population - and they are inheriting a crisis they did not create.

How are they asking for accountability? Can they find innovative solutions?

You hear from our keynote speakers beginning with Simon Stiell, the Executive Director of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. He says young people are right to demand change since the world is falling behind on its commitment to sustainability.

Our second keynote speaker is Gustavo Manrique, Ecuador's Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological transition. He urges the world to find a balance between environmental protection and economic growth.

We also hear from an international panel of students representing China, South Africa and India. They are all youth ambassadors for the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate.

During a wide-ranging discussion, they discussed several key issues including the importance of sustaining our water supplies, restoring our ecosystems, and the nexus between finance and climate change.

That is followed by the premiere of the documentary: Sustainable in South and Southeast Asia. It examines the challenges people in the region are facing and some of the ways they are adopting to forge ahead with sustainable solutions.

At a time when the planet is in peril and our most vulnerable populations are under threat, CGTN America seeks context, perspective, and solutions.

"Global Action Initiative 2022 – Sustainability" special programs are airing from December 15-20 starting at 23GMT.

To find out more on GAI, click here https://america.cgtn.com/gai/gai.html

