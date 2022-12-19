Metal Matrix Composite Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1073.63 Million in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Metal Matrix Composite Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Metal Matrix Composite Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Owing to the excellent properties offered by MMCs such as, high yield strength and tensile strength, high thermal efficiency, better conductivity, and corrosion and chemical resistance, their use is increasing in various end-use industries such as, aerospace, ground transportation, thermal management, and industrial sector.

The rising need for lightweight and strong alternative materials in aerospace and ground transportation industries.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Metal Matrix Composite Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By End-Use Industry Type (Ground Transportation, Aerospace, Thermal Management, Industrial, and Others),

(Ground Transportation, Aerospace, Thermal Management, Industrial, and Others), By Product Type (Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Refractory MMC, and Others),

(Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Refractory MMC, and Others), By Production Technology Type (Powder Metallurgy, Liquid Infiltration, Casting, and Deposition Techniques),

(Powder Metallurgy, Liquid Infiltration, Casting, and Deposition Techniques), By Reinforcement Type (Continuous, Discontinuous, and Particle),

(Continuous, Discontinuous, and Particle), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Metal Matrix Composite Market Insights

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The market is segmented as ground transportation, aerospace, thermal management, industrial, and others. The ground transportation end-use application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, in terms of value and volume, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

This is growth is due to the proven and established applications of MMCs in brake discs and engine components. Further, the ground transportation market is estimated to register a higher growth rate driven by its demand for MMC-based materials in automotive and in rail applications.

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as aluminum MMC, magnesium MMC, refractory MMC, and others. The aluminum MMC holds the largest market share in terms of both value and volume, by the virtue of its richer properties and comparatively low production cost. The segment is likely to continue its governance during the forecast period as well.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing region in the market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the presence of established MMC manufacturers and increased consumption of MMC in the aerospace and transportation industries in the North American region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Metal Matrix Composite Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

CPS Technologies Corporation,

The 3M Company,

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH,

Ferrotec Corporation,

Sandvik AB,

GKN Sinter Metals,

Metal Matrix Cast Composites.

