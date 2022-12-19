Battery Additives Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.06 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Battery Additives Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Battery Additives Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for Lithium-ion batteries used in consumer electronics.

High adoption of high electric vehicles.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles by the automotive industry.

Increasing investments in renewable energy.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Battery Additives Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Conductive Additive, Porous Additive, and Nucleating Additive),

(Conductive Additive, Porous Additive, and Nucleating Additive), By Application Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery, and Others),

(Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Battery Additives Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as lithium-ion battery, lead acid battery, and others. The lead acid battery segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas lithium-ion battery is expected to be the fastest-growing application type during the forecast period.

Lithium-ion batteries are majorly used in various applications, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and other home applications. The performance of lithium-ion batteries is enhanced by the presence of additives which possess various properties such as increased storage stability and offer safety.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing battery additives market during the forecast period, with China and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for battery additives as they are used in various applications such as portable devices and electric vehicles, increasing population, the presence of a large number of battery additive manufacturers, and growing end-use industries, which have led to innovation and development, generating a huge demand for battery additives in the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Battery Additives Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Cabot Corporation

The 3M Company

IMERYS S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons

Hammond Group

SGL Group

Borregaard

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Battery Additives Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

