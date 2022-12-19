Relationship Coach Dr. Leslie Davis to be Featured on Close Up Radio

O'FALLON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the journey of life, we search for purpose and meaning but hardships and unresolved emotional wounds make it tough to navigate ways to achieve true happiness. Although life’s challenges are inevitable, no matter what we are struggling with, recovery can absolutely happen. By seeking out the help of a highly qualified professional we can get the support and encouragement we need to access our inner potential so we can transition and truly heal.

Dr. Leslie Davis is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, and Executive Contributor to BRAINZ magazine. She also hosts a popular podcast called She Matters on Apple podcast and Spotify.

“My role as a compassionate Counselor and Relationship Coach is transformative, life affirming, and a significant part of who I am because ever since I was young, I always found joy in helping people overcome difficulties. I offer support and guidance to my clients who are dealing with anxiety, heartache, and uncertainty during life transitions. That empowers us to create our lives and envision more possibilities and to help people see themselves more clearly so they can make better choices.”

In her role as a therapist, Dr. Leslie work with teens, young adults, and women struggling with symptoms of anxiety and depression that may be triggered by and cause significant issues in their relationships. Some have undergone extreme trauma like sexual abuse.

She also works with individuals diagnosed with personality disorders who are intensely vulnerable and feeling lost, invalidated and rejected. Dr. Leslie is gifted at creating a positive connection with these individuals by gaining their trust so they open up and find self-acceptance and relief.

Dr. Leslie has also created and implemented a unique program in 2016 called Heart Beats designed for youth struggling with anger and low self- esteem due to experiences with violence. With Dr. Leslie’s counseling they begin to finally embrace hope and self-acceptance.

“All these young people deserve a second chance and the opportunity to share their stories and that’s what my counseling focuses on. In my program they discuss their passions, dreams, and hopes not what “bad,” things they have done and this lights them up. They begin to not only feel whole, but live with joyful purpose.”

Being that in her therapy work she is licensed in Illinois and Missouri, Dr. Leslie is especially grateful that she can work with women world- wide as a Relationship coach. She empowers women dealing with toxic relationships among their peers, friends, family members, and romantic partners. Many are feeling stuck and stagnant in habitual dating patterns, and she helps them get out of that rut and see new perspectives that lead to healthy relationships.

Dr. Leslie believes that when we discover the core of who we really are then we can shift our mind into balance and harmony resulting in self-love, inner wisdom, and enlightenment.

She says therapy has been shrouded in stigma where most people believe asking for help is shameful when it’s actually an act of amazing courage and fearlessness.

With her practical, empathetic, and relatable approach, Dr. Leslie builds a beautiful and remarkable path to recovery.

“I want to reach as many broken-hearted women that I can. Life isn’t supposed to be easy, but it doesn’t mean we are meant to live in pain and loneliness. When we keep an open mind and make a choice to move forward and seek healing, we open the door to a joyful life and there is no reason why we shouldn’t because every single one of us absolutely matters.”

