Send Corporate Gifts this New Year via GiftstoIndia24x7

New Year celebrates the end of a year and the beginning of another. It is a very special day to start afresh and it is considered a holiday worldwide. There are huge celebrations all over the world and people try to end the previous year with the best memories and start the new one. It is always a good idea to celebrate the New Year with some exclusive gifts that you can send and create a positive impact on people. It is all about making the celebrations grand and counting on memories. You can opt to send cake to India to make the celebrations grand.

GiftstoIndia24x7 is an online gifting website that boasts a huge collection of gifts that can be delivered in India. They can cater to all the requirements and make sure that people can send love in the form of gifts to all parts of the world. To strengthen your ties or to improve the workspace relationships, consider sending corporate gift hampers. It is a meaningful thought to appreciate your co-workers with a corporate gift hamper that can encourage them to work better.

Surprise the professionals or your clients with the best corporate gifts.GiftstoIndia24x7 has a wide array of corporate gifts and combos that can be sent to the ones living in India. They have corporate hampers that contain a sipper along with a pen and dairy. You can even send flowers to Ghaziabad and other cities in India besides the corporate hampers. You can even rely on flower delivery in Amritsar to deliver fresh blooms. The best part is that they give you the option of personalization so you can even mention the name of the company or the employee's name. Personalization always adds a personal touch and it always means a lot to curate a gift for someone thoughtfully. Corporate companies generally try to send gifts on special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. It also helps in brand visibility and boosts brand awareness in the market.

Mr. Amit Desai, the CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7, says that “Sending corporate gifts is prevalent since immemorial to encourage a better work culture. It creates a great impact and it maintains a healthy relationships among people. So we have curated some special hampers to forge a lasting work relationship.” The 24x7 customer service of the gifting portal takes care of all delivery-related queries. They make sure that the gifts are delivered in India right on time. GiftstoIndia24x7 makes sure that distance does not dampen the spirit of New Year’s Day and enables the customers to celebrate the occasion with a difference.

About GiftstoIndia24x7

Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India’s premier gifting platform especially curated for non-residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same-day and midnight delivery options. The e-commerce gifting platform has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. The website boasts 24×7 customer service support which gives customers a personalized gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shaant Infosystems Pvt

Contact Person: Nayanika Dey

Email: Send Email

Phone: 09330283613

Address:14 Mahanirban Rd, Kalighat

City: Kolkata

State: West Bengal

Country: India

Website: https://www.giftstoindia24x7.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Send Corporate Gifts this New Year via GiftstoIndia24x7