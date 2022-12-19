Gas Spring Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.79 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Gas Spring Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Gas Spring Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Significantly growing end-use sectors such as aerospace, medical, automotive, etc. in developed and emerging countries.

Gas spring handles heavy objects with ease as compared to mechanical springs, which gives traction to the product demand.

The gas springs are generally corrosion-resistant, but it is not friendly to be used in environments with constant damp load, thus hindering the product consumption.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Gas Spring Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Lift Gas Spring, Lockable Gas Spring, Swivel Chair Gas Spring, Gas Traction Springs, Gas Spring Damper, and Others),

(Lift Gas Spring, Lockable Gas Spring, Swivel Chair Gas Spring, Gas Traction Springs, Gas Spring Damper, and Others), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Furniture, and Others),

(Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Furniture, and Others), By Region.

Gas Spring Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The gas spring market has been categorized into aerospace, automotive, medical, industrial, furniture, and others.

Among these, the automotive segment witnessed the largest market share in 2021. This is mainly attributed to surging demand for gas springs in the automotive and industrial applications to adjust passenger seats and for closing & opening of bonnet and dicky.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The Asia Pacific market held a substantial share which is followed by North America.

Both the regional markets are likely to witness robust CAGR in the gas spring market owing to strong automotive and industrial sectors in China, India, Japan, and the US.

The Western Europe market is projected to register a healthy CAGR due to robust automotive base and presence of leading automobile manufacturers in Germany and the UK.

COVID-19 Impact on the Gas Spring Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Stabilus (Luxembourg),

HAHN Gasfedern GmbH (Germany),

ACE Controls Inc. (The U.S.),

Suspa GmbH (Germany),

LANTAN gas spring Co., Ltd. (China),

WAN DER FUL CO., LTD. (China),

BANSBACH EASYLIFT (Germany),

DICTATOR Technik GmbH (Germany),

Changzhou JuTeng Gas Spring Co., Ltd. (China),

VAPSINT s.r.l. (Italy),

Shunde Huayang Gas Spring Co.Ltd. (China), and

AVM INDUSTRIES (The U.S.).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Gas Spring Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

