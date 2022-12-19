Hypercar Global Market Estimated To Grow At 40% Rate

Hypercar Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Hypercar Global Market Report 2022”, the hypercar market is expected to grow from $13.23 billion in 2020 to $18.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s hypercar market trends the market is expected to reach $71.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 40.3%. The increasing sales of luxury cars are expected to propel the growth of the hypercar market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Hypercar Market

The launch of advanced cars is a key trend gaining popularity in the hypercar market. Major companies operating in the hypercar sector are focused on developing advanced hypercars to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Hypercar Market

The hypercar market consists of sales of hypercars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture hypercars. A hypercar is an ultra-modern, high-efficiency, and high-performance vehicle. Hypercar features an ultralight and ultra-aerodynamic design, as well as a hybrid-electric propulsion system that provides extremely high fuel efficiency and minimal emissions.

Hypercar Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Powertrain: Hybrid, Electric, Gasoline

• By Technology: Four-Wheel Drive, Four-Wheel Steering, Active Airbrakes, Brake Steering

• By Chassis Type: Carbon Fiber, Steel, Aluminum

• By Application: Club, Private, Others

• By Geography: The global hypercar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Automobiles Ettore Bugatti, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Daimler AG, Ferrari S.p.A., Zenvo Automotive, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Maserati S.p.A., McLaren Group Ltd., Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Mazzanti Automobili, Mercedes-AMG GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ultima Sports Ltd.



