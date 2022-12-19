Insights Into The Global Motor Vehicle Steering And Suspension Components Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Motor Vehicle Steering And Suspension Components Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Motor Vehicle Steering And Suspension Components Global Market Report 2022”, the motor vehicle steering and suspension components market share will grow from $81.61 billion in 2021 to $88.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s motor vehicle steering and suspension components market research the market size is expected to grow to $119.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The growth of the motor vehicle steering and suspension components market (except springs) is positively affected by the poor quality of roads.

Key Trends In The Motor Vehicle Steering And Suspension Components Market

The latest trend in the industry is the development of suspension systems using the new magnetic ride control (MRC or MagneRide) technology developed by General Motors (GM). The magnetic damper technology improves the performance of the suspension system and provides a smooth driving experience. The technology uses a fluid infused with magnetised particles acting as electronically-controlled shock absorbers, which respond to changing driving conditions and speed in real-time, making the shock absorbers adapt to the changing terrain. Such absorbers, along with the automobile sensors, respond to the terrain every five milliseconds.

Overview Of The Motor Vehicle Steering And Suspension Components Market

The motor vehicle steering system, which consists of several pieces and linkages, enables a driver to direct a vehicle. A motor vehicle's suspension system helps the driver maintain total control while isolating the passengers from vibrations caused by the vehicle's passage over the road's contours.

Motor Vehicle Steering And Suspension Components Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Steering Components, Suspension Components

· By Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car

· By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

· By Geography: The global motor vehicle steering and suspension components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bosch, Hyundai, TennaCo., Denso, Hella, JTEKT, Knorr-Bremse, Nexteer Automotive, Thyssenkrupp, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

