Global Biopesticides Market Growth Trajectory

As per The Business Research Company's "Biopesticides Global Market Report 2022”, the biopesticides market is predicted to reach a value of $5.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The biopesticides market is expected to grow to $9.16 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The rising demand for organic food is expected to propel the growth of the biopesticides market going forward.

Key Trends In The Biopesticides Market

Technological advancement has emerged as a key trend in the biopesticides market. Biopesticides manufacturers are developing new bacterial strains using new technologies for biological control of pests and plant diseases. For instance, in February 2021, Ballagro Agro Technology Ltd., a Brazil-based agricultural company launched biopesticide Acera based on Embrapa technology. Acera is a biopesticide formed by mixing two isolates of Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) bacteria. Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) is a bacterial species that produce proteins with poisonous effects for insects but not for humans or other animals. It is not harmful to the environment, unlike chemical pesticides. The substance must be sprayed on the leaves, and the caterpillars are influenced by the action of such proteins when they eat them. The product will benefit crops such as soybeans, corn, and cotton in particular.

Overview Of The Biopesticides Market

The biopesticides market consists of sales of biopesticides by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include certain types of pesticides derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. Biopesticides are biological, natural substances that manage a wide range of agricultural pests found in forests, gardens, and farmlands. This includes plant-incorporated protectants, biochemical pesticides, and microbial pesticides.

Biopesticides Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, Others

• By Source: Microbials, Biochemicals, Beneficial insects

• By Formulation: Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation

• By Mode Of Application: Seed TreATMent, Soil TreATMent, Foliar Spray, Others

• By Geography: The global biopesticides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Marrone Bio Innovation, Novozymes A/S, Koppert Biological Systems, FMC Corporation, International Panaacea Ltd, Som Phytopharma India Ltd, BioWorks Inc, Valent Biosciences LLC

Biopesticides Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth biopesticides global market research.

