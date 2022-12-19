Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Estimated To Grow At 20% Rate

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

The Business Research Company's Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022”, the passenger EV market is expected to grow from $77.96 billion in 2021 to $102.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The passenger electric vehicles market size is expected to grow to $213.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.3%. The rising concerns about environmental factors, including global warming and climate change, are increasing the demand for electric vehicles and, subsequently, driving the passenger electric vehicle market.

Request A Free Sample Now To Gain A Better Understanding Of Passenger Electric Vehicles Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2524&type=smp

Key Trends In The Passenger Electric Vehicles Market

Companies in the passenger electric vehicles market are focusing on the development of technologies to increase the range of the vehicles. Automobile manufacturers have increased the battery range of their electric models by an average of 38 miles, which is equivalent to a cumulative 15% increase on average every year. Other developments include fluoride-ion batteries, which have higher performance compared to currently used lithium-ion batteries. The fluoride-ion batteries have greater energy density and are more eco-friendly than the current lithium-ion technology. With this new battery technology, an EV could go further on a pack of the same physical size or the same distance with a physically smaller battery pack, thus improving the range of the vehicle.

Overview Of The Passenger Electric Vehicles Market

A passenger electric vehicle is a road motor vehicle that runs on electricity and is used to transport people and has a maximum seating capacity of nine people (including the driver).

Learn More On The Global Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-electric-vehicle-global-market-report

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type: Sedan, Hatchback, SUV

By Charging Infrastructure: Normal Charging, High Power Charging

By Geography: The global passenger EV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tesla Motors Inc., BMW AG, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla Motors, Inc., BMW AG, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Company, Daimler AG, and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of passenger EV market. The market report gives passenger electric vehicles market analysis, passenger electric vehicles market size, passenger electric vehicles market growth drivers, passenger electric vehicles market segments, passenger electric vehicles market major players, passenger electric vehicles market growth across geographies, passenger electric vehicles market trends and passenger EV market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The passenger EV market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not What You Were Looking For? Go Through Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-global-market-report

Related Reports:

Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market

https://topprnews.com/low-speed-electric-vehicle-market-share/

Electric Commercial Vehicles Market

https://topprnews.com/electric-commercial-vehicles-market-2/

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market

https://topprnews.com/off-highway-electric-vehicle-industry-outlook-_2022/

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC