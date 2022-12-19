Insights Into The Global Managed Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Managed Services Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Managed Services Global Market Report 2022”, the managed services market share is predicted to reach a value of $266.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The managed services market is expected to grow to $418.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. The rise in demand for secure IT infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the managed services market.

Key Trends In The Managed Services Market

The integration of the latest technologies in existing and new business infrastructures has emerged as a key trend in the managed services market. Major companies operating in the managed services sector are focused on integrating new technologies in their businesses to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2021, Zylo, a US-based SaaS management platform launched Zylo Managed Services. With Zylo Managed Services, businesses can hire skilled consultants to set up best-in-class SaaS management processes rapidly, freeing up IT and procurement employees. Zylo offers two Managed Services packages including Zylo SaaS Manager and Zylo SaaS Negotiator. Zylo SaaS Manager offers skilled SaaS management consultants to aid organizations to establish and manage internal business systems and procedures of record for their SaaS products. Zylo SaaS Negotiator offers a skilled SaaS Negotiator to handle all aspects of the SaaS contract and commercial discussions.

Overview Of The Managed Services Market

The managed services market consists of sales of managed services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that allow the end-users to focus on using a service rather than setting up the service. Managed services are provided by managed service providers that assist businesses in IT infrastructure and tasks, communication and collaboration, regular maintenance, management, and support of IT functions and processes on regular basis. Managed services are cost-effective, provide more capability to company end-users, allow teams to focus on business core competencies, and allow in-house IT to focus on more strategic IT programs.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Service Type: Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Data Center And IT Infrastructure Services, Managed Communication And Collaboration Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Information Services, Others

· By Deployment model: Cloud, On-Premises

· By Organizational Sizes: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

· By Application: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Others

· By Geography: The global managed services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM, Fujitsu Global, Accenture, Atos SE, Cisco, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Rackspace Technology, AT&T, Verizon, Dimension Data, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Ericsson, GTT Communications

Managed Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth managed services market research. The market report analyzes managed services global market size, managed services market growth drivers, managed services global market segments, managed services global market major players, managed services global market growth across geographies, and managed services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The managed services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

