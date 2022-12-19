Global Cattle Feeds Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022”, the cattle feeds market is predicted to reach a value of $62.46 billion in 2021 to $64.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.21%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The cattle feed market is expected to reach $73.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.22%. An increase in government subsidies for cattle is significantly contributing to the growth of the cattle feed market.

Key Trends In The Cattle Feeds Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cattle feed market. Companies are focusing on devising methods and platforms for enhancing feed quality and performance. For instance, in 2021, US-based Cnossen Dairy partnered with US-based farming technology company, Grov Technologies, to build a controlled environment feed centre to grow fresh feed throughout the year for cattle and livestock, using fewer resources and energy than conventional methods. The new centre would leverage machine learning growing protocols to consistently produce high-density nutrient feed (HDN). The new facility would offer cows with a highly nutritious, consistent feed year-round and also reduce the impact of droughts and climate change while also delivering more sustainably produced products to consumers.

Overview Of The Cattle Feeds Market

The cattle feed market consists of sales of cattle feed by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that refer to a mixture of various concentrated feed ingredients in a certain proportion given to domestic animals, especially those in the livestock industry. Cattle feed can consist of grains, brans, hay, silage, supplement, mineral salt, vitamins and others given for the growth, maintenance and milk production of animals.

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Ingredients: Cereals, Cakes and Mixes, Food Wastages, Feed Additives

• By Cattle Type: Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Calves

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global cattle feeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Archer Daniel Midland Company, BASF Se, Cargill, Inc., Kemin Industries, Land O' Lakes Inc., Nutreco, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Godrej Agrovet Limited, Farmer's Grain Company, Biomin Holding GmbH, United Farmers Cooperative

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth cattle feeds global market research. The market report analyzes cattle feeds global market size, cattle feeds global market growth drivers, cattle feeds global market segments, cattle feeds global market major players, cattle feeds global market growth across geographies, and cattle feeds global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

