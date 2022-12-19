Announcement of IX Asia Indexes Advisory Committee New Appointed Chairman & Vice Chairman and Member Changes

Submit Release
HONG KONG, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced Mr Kiatchai Sophastienphong and Mr Hugh Chow have been appointed as the new Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Advisory Committee (“Advisory Committee”) respectively. The term time will be two years. Mr Kiatchai Sophastienphong will replace the former Chairman Ms Irene Wong who has served for over two years and she will remain in the Advisory Committee. Dr Shan Li who has served the Advisory Committee for two years since establishment will resign. All changes will be effective from 1 January 2023. IX Asia Indexes expressed sincere gratitude to Ms Wong and Dr Li for their precious time and contribution during his tenure. After the change, there will be eight members in the Advisory Committee.

