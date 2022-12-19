Global Mobile CRM Software Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Mobile CRM Software Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Mobile CRM Software Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Mobile CRM Software Global Market Report 2022”, the mobile CRM software market share is predicted to reach a value of $23.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The mobile CRM software market is expected to grow to $39.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. The rise in adoption for mobile CRM in the retail, banking, and finance industry across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the mobile CRM software market going forward.

Key Trends In The Mobile CRM Software Market

Integration of artificial intelligence with CRM software is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile CRM software market. AI-powered mobile CRM will compare performance over a specified time period in terms of productivity, velocity, winning percentage, and efficiency, as well as give completed leads, opportunities, accounts, and contacts. For Example, in 2019, Pipeliner, a US-based CRM software provider announced the launch of artificial intelligence functionality for mobile CRM. The Pipeliner CRM Mobile App, which is powered by Pipeliner's Voyager AI engine, will provide users with real-time intelligent updates, support, and recommendations, allowing them to keep on top of their sales while on the go.

Overview Of The Mobile CRM Software Market

The mobile CRM software market consists of sales of customer relationship management (CRM) software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to be operated, executed, and accessed through mobile platforms. Mobile CRM, or mobile customer relationship management, allows field workers and remote employees to access customer information and accounts from any location using mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. It is used to provide increased productivity, performance, and quality for management.

Mobile CRM Software Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Component Type: Hardware, Software, Service

· By Organisation Size: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

· By Technology: Augmented Reality, Data Caching, Internet of Things, Real Time Video Analytics, Virtual Reality

· By End-User: IT And Telecom, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, And Smart Buildings, Datacenters, Energy And Utilities, Automotive And Governement, Others

· By Geography: The global mobile CRM software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe,

Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Zoho, HubSpot, Zendesk, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sybase, Kony Solutions, Resco.net, Software AG, Repsly Inc

