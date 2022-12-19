Homeware Global Market Estimated To Grow At 4% Rate

Homeware Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Homeware Global Market Report 2022”, the homeware market is predicted to reach a value of $125.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The homeware market is expected to grow to $137.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.4%. Increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing is expected to drive the growth of the homeware market going forward.

Key Trends In The Homeware Market

The usage of social media platforms by homeware product manufacturers has emerged as a key trend in the homeware market. Homeware companies are using social media marketing to build a strong network of brand enthusiasts. Rather than limiting themselves to interior design-focused innovators, businesses are collaborating with a diverse spectrum of social media influencers. For instance, in 2020, Made.com, a UK-based online designer and retailer of homeware and furniture, collaborated with Maéwo, a fashion and lifestyle influencer, to promote their products, and the posts generated more than 5x the average Engagement rate of other Made.com sponsored content. They also launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #madedesign, urging supporters to submit photos of their homes with Made.com products.

Overview Of The Homeware Market

The homeware market consists of sales of homeware products by entities (organizations, sole readers, and partnerships) that are used for indoor home furnishings and layouts. Homewares including interiors play an important role in enhancing the look and feel of the home. Homeware products include anything that aids in home renovation, such as housekeeping items, bath needs, dinnerware, glasses, serves ware, and organizers.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Home Decoration, Furniture, Soft Furnishings, Kitchenware, Home Appliances, Lighting, Storage And Flooring, Bathroom Accessories And Cleaning, Tableware And Hardware Tools, Others

• By Application: Residential, Commercial

• By Distributional Channel: Homeware Stores, Franchised Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, Speciality Stores

• By Geography: The global homeware market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ARC International, Avon Products, Conair corporation, Ikea, International Cookware, The ONEIDA Group, Tupperware Brands Corporation

