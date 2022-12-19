Freeze-Dried Food Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Freeze-Dried Food Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Ready-To-Eat Food In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global Freeze-Dried Food Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026): –
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%
When compared to other drying technology products, the major driver driving this industry is the superior quality of its products. Without any extra preservatives, the end product has a long shelf life. Because of the longer shelf life, it is a profitable commodity for both manufacturers and customers. The growth of the dry food industry is being aided by rising demand for food products with longer shelf lives, as well as increased demand for seasonal items throughout the year. Furthermore, over the projection period, the demand for freeze-dried food will be fueled by food producers’ rising need to preserve food products for longer periods of time so that they can use them as an ingredient in their final product.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Freeze-drying refers to the process of dehydrating food or removing water from a product after it has been frozen and placed under vacuum. The dietary nutrients of any fruit or vegetable are retained during the freeze-drying method. When freeze-dried foods are reconstituted by adding water, they keep a lot of their color, physical structure, texture, and flavor.
Based on product type, the market is divided into:
Freeze-Dried Fruits
Freeze-Dried Vegetables
Freeze-Dried Poultry
Freeze-Dried Meat and Seafood
Others
The freeze-dried fruits are further segmented based on type into:
Strawberry
Raspberry
Pineapple
Apple
Mango
Others
The freeze-dried vegetables, based on type, are further segmented into:
Peas
Corn
Carrot
Potato
Mushroom
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Due to the hectic work lifestyle and growing working population, the food-processing business has grown significantly in recent years, as has the rising demand for ready-to-eat or convenience food products among worldwide customers. These products are easy to keep, handle, and prepare in a short amount of time. As a result, demand for freeze-dried foods such as snacks, RTE foods, dairy, drinks, and bakery and confectionery products is increasing.
Furthermore, the simplicity with which heat-sensitive food goods, such as fruits and vegetables, may be processed and given a longer shelf life without losing their original qualities is one of the main driving forces behind the worldwide freeze-dried food market. Concerns over food supply during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of global supply chain lockdowns and disruptions, have seen consumers increasingly turn to the ambient category.
The long shelf life of products in this category appeals to consumers since it allows them to stock up their pantries. As a result, the market has experienced a sharp increase, particularly during the peak buying months. Because of the growing trend of customers’ on-the-go lifestyles, the freeze-dried food market in Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly. This is attributed to an increase in processed food consumption and a rising desire for ready-to-eat meals.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Harmony House Foods Inc., LYO FOOD Sp. z o.o., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
