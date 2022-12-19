EcoTamp Unveils New Biodegradable Tampon That Promotes Sustainability Worldwide

San Ramon, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2022) - Two young entrepreneurs, Aryan Srivastava and Arnav Soni, have recently captured the attention of the world with their innovative startup, EcoTamp. The groundbreaking concept, a free biodegradable tampon, represents a bold step towards creating a more sustainable and equitable future.

Photo: EcoTamp

Through tireless dedication and rigorous research and development, the company has created a revolutionary product that is not only environmentally sustainable, but also serves as a catalyst for social change. The biodegradable tampon, made from banana stems and packaged in a blank canvas for advertising purposes, represents a bold solution to the widespread unavailability of affordable menstrual products.

The founders add, "We at EcoTamp are driven by a deep sense of purpose and a desire to make a meaningful impact on the world. That is why we are committed to expanding our reach and partnering with government agencies, non-profit organizations, and large-scale manufacturers to mass produce our products and prepare them for dispersion to women in need around the globe."

Feminist groups and health organizations have already recognized the impact of EcoTamp as a game-changer in the menstruation product market. But the companies vision extends far beyond the boundaries of their startup. EcoTamp told Insider, "We are committed to combating period poverty on a global scale. To make this happen we are currently working on a multilingual app that provides individuals with vital information about menstruation and are actively revising sexual education curricula in various states." Through their ongoing efforts, they are paving the way for a more equal and compassionate future.

About EcoTamp

EcoTamp is a company that utilizes biodegradable products to produce eco-friendly tampons and tampon applicators. It aims to supply sustainable hygiene products to women globally while advocating for active efforts to lessen the rampant plastic pollution worldwide.

