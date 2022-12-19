Jaycee Pierce's newly released "Fleeing Egypt" presents an unexpected love and a journey of self-discovery that will delight fans of romantic fiction

"Fleeing Egypt" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jaycee Pierce is an engaging tale of a young woman who finds an unexpected pregnancy changing everything that had once been planned.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fleeing Egypt": a delightful story of true love and abiding faith. "Fleeing Egypt" is the creation of published author Jaycee Pierce.

Pierce shares, "When Jennifer (Jen) Hoyt leaves for college, the word ecstatic feels like an understatement for how she feels. She can finally move away from the dysfunctional family who neglected and abused her to make a better life on her own. After being an overachieving outcast in school, Jen is confident of academic success, but what she wants most is to be a part of a loving family, like her best friend, Beth, has.

"During her first year of college, Kyle, a friend of a friend, captures her heart, but her attempts to 'make him love her back' have dire consequences. When Jen finds out she is pregnant, she knows one thing: she wants to keep her baby. Will Kyle decide to form the family she so desperately wants? If he doesn't, how will Jen keep her baby safe from those who hurt her? Jen doesn't know the Lord yet, but He's already making a way for her."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaycee Pierce's new book will tug at the heartstrings as an earnest young woman sets off on an unexpected journey of faith.

Pierce explores the complexities of faith and personal connection within the pages of her flagship novel.

