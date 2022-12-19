Supercharged Mastermind Program Has Been Launched by Creator Vanessa Lau

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2022) - Supercharged Mastermind program by Vanessa Lau, has announced their recent launch. The course is designed for creators who sell coaching, consulting, or courses, making at least $100,000 a year. "This mastermind will supercharge your brand and your business by helping you build an organic content machine with YouTube at its core and giving you the opportunity to mastermind and collaborate with other six and seven figures hard hitters in this industry," said Lau.

The Supercharged Mastermind creator, Vanessa Lau

The Supercharged Mastermind will teach its members how to grow their businesses and social media footprint organically with a well-oiled content machine. It will also provide them with detailed explanations on how to hire and manage their dream content team and how to delegate tasks. This program also includes collaborations with some of the best six and seven-figure creators currently on the scene.

"The problem is that there are no masterminds or programs that bridge the gap between creator, CEO, and coach. Most programs are led by coaches who haven't grown a large organic audience or by traditional creators who don't talk about scaling a business at all. So (...) I decided to create my own mastermind," said Lau.

Participants will also get access to two in-person and two virtual events as well as weekly CEO Q&A calls to mastermind with Vanessa Lau and other members. Once a month, Vanessa will also be hosting team calls, giving participants the opportunity to invite their own operations manager or social media manager so that they can get proper training from her team and meet other people in the industry. "2023 is going to be a massive year and I cannot wait to help my mastermind members take advantage of all the opportunities coming our way," said Vanessa Lau.

The Supercharged Mastermind lasts for a total of 12 months and those interested can join the waiting list by clicking on this link: https://creatorsupercharged.com/

Vanessa is a multiple seven-figure business owner, helping thousands of content creators and coaches earn visibility, expand their reach, and get paid for their work. In less than three years, she managed to build an organic audience of 600K+ YouTube subscribers, 200K+ Instagram followers, and scale up her business to over $7M in sales.

