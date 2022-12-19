Barry S. Savits releases 'Walk With Me: Intergenerational Poetry'

Collection of prose and poetry explores one man's life experiences as he embrace's life's gifts, challenges, joys and obstacles

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barry S. Savits M.D. appreciates the gifts life has afforded him, and enjoys reflecting on his varied life experiences and perspectives on the world around him. He announces his return into the publishing scene with the release of "Walk With Me: Intergenerational Poetry" (published by Archway Publishing), a collection of prose and poetry that explore one man's life experiences as he embraces life's gifts, challenges, joys, and obstacles.

In this book, Savits explores diverse themes that include social justice, the emotions and the possibilities often encountered along life's path, and the lessons learned as everyone attempts to overcome obstacles and challenges and love unconditionally.

Savits' vivid writings reflect on an introspective walk on the beach, a kiss tinged with mystery, an alley that lures late-night revelers, a look back at fatherhood, the crumbling of a wall against love and permanent involvement, and a baffled mind. Throughout his collection, Savits encourages others to enjoy the word play, appreciate the Eden in which they dwell, and welcome a world that promises goodwill and harmony.

"This book is written by an octogenarian who has learned from life and wants to gift the ideas gained. Each poem is a story," Savits says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "Whatever they need to wake up and see the needs of others besides themselves. Each individual is an army and can make mountains move if they dare. I hope to coax my readers into a world that promises goodwill and harmony."

About the Author

Barry S. Savits, MD is a US Navy veteran and retired physician who was Director of Surgery at St. Mary's Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center for 28 years. He is the proud husband of a middle school teacher, father of four sons, and author of two other books.

