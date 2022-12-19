Author Carlene Martin's new book "Cooper and the Detective" is a compelling novel that follows a man named Cooper who is on the run from the cops

Recent release "Cooper and the Detective" from Page Publishing author Carlene Martin is an intriguing tale that introduces Nelson and Jackson, who show up uninvited at Cassandra's doorstep to discuss her husband, who is out with Cooper.

SIGOURNEY, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlene Martin, who was raised in her hometown of What Cheer, Iowa, has completed her new book "Cooper and the Detective": a gripping and potent novel that follows an intense chase of a man on the run.

Author Carlene Martin has three grown children and three grandchildren. She enjoys sewing, crocheting, and doing crafts.

Author Carlene Martin begins her captivating tale, writing, "Dean Withers stood at his office window, looking down at the four young men below who just graduated from the university's school of medicine. They were standing in front of the university's door with their diplomas in hand. He shook his head, thinking how close they had come in not graduating because of the pranks they had pulled. He thought it was narrow-minded of the board to be so adamant on making them examples. Withers figured, if he were a betting man, the members of the board had probably pulled a few pranks of their own. That was all it was, harmless pranks where no one got hurt. He wondered if anyone ever found President Owens's viper in that old walk-in freezer and how the hell they pulled it off."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlene Martin's intriguing tale leaves readers on the edge of their seats with plot twists around every corner.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Cooper and the Detective" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing