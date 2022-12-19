Libby Donaldson's newly released "The Teacup Faeries" is a charming story of adventure and magic for a tiny faerie residing in an old garden

"The Teacup Faeries" from Christian Faith Publishing author Libby Donaldson is a delightful throwback to classic tales of faeries and woodland creatures as Victoria, a teacup faerie, encounters a series of friends.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Teacup Faeries": a vibrant and lighthearted children's narrative. "The Teacup Faeries" is the creation of published author Libby Donaldson, a loving wife, mother of two grown children, and native of New England.

Donaldson shares, "Victoria is a faerie, a teacup faerie to be exact. She lives in a long-forgotten teacup in the garden of a stately old manor house. She is tiny, only an inch or so tall. It is easy to mistake her for a dragonfly or a small hummingbird. There is an old shed in the garden where some of her friends reside. The garden, although not like it was in years past, still has flowers and herbs that feed the residents with their sweet nectar.

"Welcome to the backyard, where Victoria has become friends with many of the creatures who also live there. Her adventures with ladybugs and hummingbirds, hedgehogs, and even a cat are sure to bring a smile, as she meets new friends along the way. Bees share their honey, and crickets play violins. They dance all night with the lights of the lightning bugs.

"Old legends claim that if you leave an old teacup on its side in the garden, you may have a faerie take up residence there. When you see twinkling lights at the edge of a garden or yard on a warm summer night and think you can just catch music, you might just have a faerie celebration going on."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Libby Donaldson's new book will captivate the imagination as readers explore the wonders of the world with a teensy faerie with a big heart.

Donaldson draws from fond memories and a creative spirit to deliver an engaging tale for young readers.

