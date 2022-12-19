Dawn Redding's newly released "He Is With Us." is an enjoyable reflection on life that takes readers on an unexpected journey of faith

"He Is With Us." from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn Redding is a nostalgic and thankful discussion of life's blessings and challenges that carries an encouraging message.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Is With Us.": an engaging autobiographical work that explores the spiritual nature of life. "He Is With Us." is the creation of published author Dawn Redding, a dedicated mother and college graduate who became an accountant in a manufacturing facility.

Redding shares, "When I was in high school, my English teachers always required us to keep up with a daily journal. And I didn't like it at all."

"When we asked why we had to submit a journal, they said, 'You need a record of things you did in your life and dates and such.'

"We questioned why.

"She said, 'You might want to write a book one day about your life, and you will have everything you need about your history in your journal.'

"I said that will never happen! But look at me now. I am writing a book!

"This is basically an autobiography with an emphasis on Jesus in my life. I haven't always followed Jesus as I should have. I never stopped believing, but when I was younger, it wasn't a priority in my life. As I got older and closer to Jesus, I could see where he was with me in my life, and I didn't even realize he was there. He never gave up on me. He was there with me when there was joy in my life, and he was with me when I didn't know which way to turn to next.

"I want to share my story of life and give Jesus the glory. He is with us. He wants a relationship with us. He is working in your life when you don't even realize it. Then when you do realize he is there for us, it changes your life for the better. You may still have struggles, but remember, he loves us and wants a relationship with us.

"Then Jacob awoke from his sleep and said 'Surely the LORD is in this place and I did not know it.' —Genesis 28:16"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Redding's new book will bring readers a unique perspective on personal moments that have motivated the author's life journey.

Redding shares in hopes of presenting a testimony of faith that will resonate with others as she celebrates all that God has provided her.

