Toni C. Clark's newly released "Joshua My Commander" is a compelling fiction that takes readers back to the days of Joshua and the tribes of Israel

"Joshua My Commander" from Christian Faith Publishing author Toni C. Clark is an engaging historical fiction that brings key biblical figures to life in a fresh and engaging way that truly explores the humanity of these larger-than-life followers of God.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Joshua My Commander": an enjoyable story of faith, determination, and friendship. "Joshua My Commander" is the creation of published author Toni C. Clark, a devoted Christian residing in central Iowa where she was born. She earned a graduate degree in the sciences and is a retired registered nurse. Her passions include studying scripture, writing, and exploring ancient history and eschatology.

Clark shares, "Biblical characters like Joshua, Caleb, and Rahab come alive, and their experiences of faith, tragedy, and triumph are made real. Joshua was twenty when Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt. He became a minister to Moses, and before he died, the great Prophet Moses anointed Joshua to lead the people to the promised land.

"Joshua must overcome self-doubt and uncertainty through faith and trust in God's plan. He becomes a leader who is greatly feared and also loved. He takes sixteen-year-old Tal into his care after the young man's parents perish in a landslide.

"Tal is not yet of age to join the warriors of Israel on the battlefield but is commissioned to remember all he sees. He becomes Joshua's minister, and they share a passion for fulfilling God's allocation of the territories to the Twelve Tribes of Israel. Joshua's first task is to take the people across the Jordan River and seek victory at the Battle of Jericho. Tal witnesses the incredible fight and accompanies Joshua on to Ai, Makkedah, Libnah, and all the places God promised to the people. Over the years, they encounter ferocious battles, miracles, and personal triumphs and defeats.

"Finally, after many bloody victories, Joshua and Tal reach the place of Joshua's inheritance, Timnath Serah, in the land God allocated to the Ephraim tribe. They make a home and build a welcoming city in the shade of majestic oak and cypress trees. Joshua seeks peace within his soul and strives to live out his remaining life with his family, never giving up hope for God's chosen people.

"This story is based on historical events, times, and places. The characters are actual and imagined."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Toni C. Clark's new book will charge the imagination as readers envision the locations and people key to God's word.

Clark draws from scripture and a vivid imagination to paint a vibrant view of life during the biblical age within the pages of this engaging Christian fiction.

Consumers can purchase "Joshua My Commander" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Joshua My Commander," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing