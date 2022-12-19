Robert Ellis's newly released "Bible Psychology Devotional" is an eye-opening devotional that will impart key knowledge of Scripture and psychological terms.

"Bible Psychology Devotional" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Ellis is a thought-provoking discussion that will engage readers throughout the year as a series of compelling topics are discussed.

"Bible Psychology Devotional" is the creation of published author Robert Ellis, a counseling therapist at Marketplace Counseling Ministry in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After a professional sports career, he became a Christian writer and counselor.

Ellis shares, "Bible psychology predates human psychology by thousands of years. By the time Freud and his colleagues pieced together a few foundations of human psychology, the Bible had been putting them forth for centuries. Moses was a straightforward biblical psychologist. Job was a meticulous researcher, David a penetrating therapist, and Solomon a studied practitioner. The minor prophets practiced reality therapy in its purest form. Paul was a tireless group therapist who, in Ephesians 4:28, lays out a prescription for complete character change in a single verse! Jesus, the master, specialized in birthing new personalities. These psychologists relied upon the mind of God. Where their work corroborates modern psychology, the knowledge of man is verified.

"The truth-seeker should enjoy connecting human thought with divine revelation for vivid understanding of the Christian faith. This devotional work links two psychology sources—biblical and human—so that bedrock human behavior may be scripturally verified and understood.

"Jesus taught psychological concepts like the perils of temptation, the nature of the flesh, the grip of fear, and even the Freudian slip (Matthew 12:34). A myriad of psychology principles are addressed by Scripture; rigidity of character, sex addiction, love, personality change, self-esteem, and healing the fractured self are just a few. Make no mistake: as transformation relates to the human experience, the Bible is a spiritual psychology text. This devotional brings this dimension to the written page."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Ellis's new book will challenge and engage readers to a new level of personal and spiritual understanding.

R. Scott Stehouwer, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist, Emeritus Professor of Psychology at Calvin University shares, "A refreshing look at this vital spiritual and psychological issue. Well-written and well-organized, this book will prove to be invaluable to many."

