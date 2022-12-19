Author Lavelle Jennings's new book "Climbing Out of a Joseph's Hole" offers encouragement to readers experiencing pain while going through a divorce

Recent release "Climbing Out of a Joseph's Hole" from Page Publishing author Lavelle Jennings lets readers know that they can recover from divorce and come out more powerful, more experienced, and wiser than they ever could imagine themselves to be.

LUDINGTON, Mich., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lavelle Jennings has completed his new book "Climbing Out of a Joseph's Hole": an inspiring and encouraging work that provides hope to readers navigating a painful divorce.

Author Lavelle Jennings has been the pastor of The Passover House Church for over twenty-one years, a small church with a small congregation, nondenominational, in Baldwin, Michigan.

Lavelle introduces his work, writing, "This book is based on my personal experiences going through a completely unexpected divorce. In this book, I detail the pains, trials, and heartaches that would go along with a crushing, bitter divorce. I also detail Christian-based and all other based beliefs on how you can and will, without a doubt, recover and prosper after it is all said and done. This book is filled with Scripture taken out of the Bible (King James Version) and associates with every one of the occurrences that happened to me. After reading this powerful, life-changing book inspired by God, not only will you be strong mentally, but you will most of all be strong and powerful spiritually. You will be a blessing not only to your loved ones but to anyone who is going through a time of doubt and despair."

Published by Page Publishing, Lavelle Jennings's impactful work offers advice and wisdom that reminds readers they are not alone through this difficult time and shows them that better times are still to come.

Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Climbing Out of a Joseph's Hole" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

