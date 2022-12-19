Interactive and stimulating picture book teaches little ones about science and the importance of their eyes

Dr. Haitham Ahmed releases 'Ophthalmology for Babies and Toddlers: A Lift-the-Flap Book about the Eyes'

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Haitham Ahmed believes children have a thirst for science and learning, so he wanted to create books to help inspire the love for science. It is for this reason he now releases his sixth book in "The Little Doctors" series, "Ophthalmology for Babies and Toddlers: A Lift-the-Flap Book about the Eyes" (published by Archway Publishing).

This board book offers a perfect introduction to the wonders of the human body. This interactive board book teaches the little ones about the importance of the eyes, one of the body's most vital organs. The eyes help everyone see the beauty of the world. Through words and pictures, this board book for children also captures the imagination, stimulates curiosity, and facilitates a love for science in the next generation.

An excerpt from the book reads:

"In order to see things, we need to have light.

When you open your eyes, the light allows sight.

If you close your eyes, it gets dark like the night."

"Babies love seeing colors and they love lift-the-flap books. This will be an exciting and engaging way for them to learn about their vision, eyes, and how the human body works. Kids are like sponges. They soak up everything they learn. They are also incredibly curious about their bodies and the world. So if they will be learning anyways, why not learn something useful?" Ahmed says. He adds, "It's never too early to stimulate the love for science and nurture the intellectual curiosity of your budding genius!" For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Ophthalmology-Babies-Toddlers-Lift-Flap/dp/166571946X

"Ophthalmology for Babies and Toddlers: A Lift-the-Flap Book about the Eyes"

By Dr. Haitham Ahmed

Hardcover | 6 x 6in | 34 pages | ISBN 9781665719469

E-Book | 34 pages | ISBN 9781665719476

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Haitham Ahmed is an American physician and children's book author who is passionate about early science education. He did his medical school training at Dartmouth Medical School and graduate school training at Harvard University. He completed a residency and a fellowship in internal medicine and cardiovascular medicine, both at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

