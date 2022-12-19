Author Richard Stewart's new book "The A-Salt" is a riveting work of fiction imagining an alien invasion in a small New Hampshire town

Recent release "The A-Salt" from Page Publishing author Richard Stewart is an engaging novel introducing the denizens of Lincoln, New Hampshire as they navigate the arrival of an alien ship and the impact of the newcomers on their town and the future of humanity.

SAUGUS, Mass., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Stewart, a US Army veteran who served for eight years and attained the rank of sergeant before earning a master's degree in social work and founding his own family practice, has completed his new book "The A-Salt": an engaging work inspired by events in his own life.

It is every NASA scientist's dream to discover life beyond our own planet. What happens if that dream is fulfilled? What happens when the government decides making first contact is essential? The government has dreams of weapons and advanced technology. The aliens have dreams of a place to live and feed. Can there be any harm if technology is shared? Can there be any harm if communities around the globe are shared? Strange events start to unfold in the Great North Woods of New Hampshire. Two unlikely community officials combine their talents to unravel what could be the end of humanity. A simple country sheriff caught in a bygone era and a reassigned antisocial NASA scientist may be the last line of defense the Earth has. There are twists and turns that need to be investigated before devising a plan putting mankind back on top.

Published by Page Publishing, Richard Stewart's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid fiction readers.

